Mumbai cylinder blast: At least four people injured in blast at storage facility in Andheri

Mumbai cylinder blast: Four people who were injured in the cylinder explosion at Andheri were shifted to the nearby Cooper Hospital

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 11:46 AM IST
Representative image: Members of the fire services in Mumbai, India. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

At least four people were injured in a LPG cylinder blast at a storage facility at Yari Road in Andheri West, Mumbai. The blast led to the eruption of a major blaze at around 9.40 am.

All those injured in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder explosion were shifted to the nearby Cooper Hospital.

At least eight fire engines and seven water jetties were rushed to the spot, news agency PTI quoted a civic official as saying. The official added that fire fighting operations were still on.

A video posted by The Times of India on Twitter showed smoke and large fire plumes at the site.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #mumbai
first published: Feb 10, 2021 11:03 am

