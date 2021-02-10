Mumbai cylinder blast: At least four people injured in blast at storage facility in Andheri

Representative image: Members of the fire services in Mumbai, India. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

At least four people were injured in a LPG cylinder blast at a storage facility at Yari Road in Andheri West, Mumbai. The blast led to the eruption of a major blaze at around 9.40 am.

All those injured in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder explosion were shifted to the nearby Cooper Hospital.

At least eight fire engines and seven water jetties were rushed to the spot, news agency PTI quoted a civic official as saying. The official added that fire fighting operations were still on.



Mumbai: Four people injured in fire due to cylinder blast at a storage godown on Yari Road, Versova Andheri (W) pic.twitter.com/iQhpregyWH

