No bail for Aryan Khan yet, court to hear plea on October 13

Mumbai cruise drug case: Bail applications of four other accused -- Arbaaz Merchant, Mohak Jaswal, Nupur Satija, and Munmun Dhamecha -- are also listed on October 13.

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
Aryan Khan, along with some others, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship. (Image: Instagram/___aryan___)

A Mumbai Sessions Court will hear bail plea of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on October 13 in the case pertaining to an alleged seizure of narcotic drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Bail applications of four other accused -- Arbaaz Merchant, Mohak Jaswal, Nupur Satija, and Munmun Dhamecha -- are also listed on the day.

During the hearing on October 11, Advocate Amit Desai representing Aryan Khan asked that his bail application hearing be scheduled for October 12. On this, advocate SPP Chimelkar, who represented the NCB, asked it to schedule it on October 14. “We asked you for Tuesday, you asked for Thursday. Court is saying Wednesday, respect the Court a little,” Desai said, according to Bar and Bench.

Aryan Khan, along with some others, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship.

He was sent to the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai on October 8 after a court refused him bail. During the hearing, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar said the pleas filed by Aryan (23), Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were "not maintainable" as only a special court of sessions is entitled to hear the bail plea.

Along with him, five other men arrested in the case too were sent to the same jail, while two women accused including Munmun Dhamecha were sent to Byculla women's prison.

On October 7, the court had rejected the NCB's request for further custody of Aryan and seven others and instead sent them in 14-day judicial custody.

Based on a tip-off that a party was to take place on board, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and claimed to have recovered drugs. A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case. The court on October 8 also remanded Nigerian national Chinedu Igwe, the latest person to be arrested, in the NCB's custody till October 11.
Tags: #Aryan Khan #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Shah Rukh Khan
first published: Oct 11, 2021 12:42 pm

