Mumbai crosses 1 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark: BMC data

A total of 1,00,41,579 vaccine doses have been administered so far to beneficiaries across all eligible age groups, the data showed.

PTI
September 08, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST
Representative image.

Mumbai hit the milestone of administering more than 1 crore vaccine doses against coronavirus on Tuesday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, nearly eight months after the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16.

According to the BMC, 71,61,427 beneficiaries have been given the first dose of the vaccine, while 28,80,152 have received both shots.

So far, 91,49,489 beneficiaries have been given Covishield, while the indigenous vaccine Covaxin has been administered to 8,59,343 and Russia-made Sputnik V to 32,747 people, the figures showed.

The highest 45,63,716 doses were given to beneficiaries in age group 18 to 44 followed by 28,47,204 in 45 to 59 age group, according to the data.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

As many as 18,44,078 beneficiaries aged 60 and above have been covered under the vaccination drive so far.

The data revealed 7,40,374 vaccine doses were given to frontline and healthcare workers, 26,701 to international students and professionals, 7,458 to lactating mothers, 3,465 to physically/mentally challenged persons and 1,182 to pregnant women.

Presently, there are 455 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai - 302 operated by the BMC, 19 by the Maharashtra government and 134 are run by private hospitals.

Meanwhile, the civic body on Tuesday announced that only the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be given at BMC and state government-run centres on September 9.

On last Saturday, the civic body had conducted a similar special session to speed up full vaccination of eligible citizens in the wake of an uptick in daily cases. That day, the BMC had administered 1,79,938 doses to beneficiaries eligible for their second shot.

"The first dose of COVID-19 vaccines will not be given to anyone on September 9," the BMC said.
Tags: #BMC #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #mumbai
first published: Sep 8, 2021 08:16 am

