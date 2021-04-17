MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Mumbai COVID curb: Police commissioner directs vehicles to be colour coded to restrict unwanted movement

People employed in essential services such as civic officials, personnel of electricity, telephone and press departments will have to stick yellow stickers on their vehicles, he said.

PTI
April 17, 2021 / 08:52 PM IST
File image

File image

In a bid to limit the vehicular movement and avert traffic jams amid the COVID-19 curbs, the Mumbai police have directed that vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services will have to sport colour-coded stickers, city police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said on Saturday.

The use of the red, green and yellow stickers has been introduced to ensure strict implementation of the restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government to control the spread of coronavirus, the top cop said.

Vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances and those engaged in supplying medical equipment will have to sport red stickers, while vehicles transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries, dairy products, etc, will have to have green stickers, the official said. People employed in essential services such as civic officials, personnel of electricity, telephone and press departments will have to stick yellow stickers on their vehicles, he said.

The move will discourage unwanted vehicular movement on roads and at check points, easing the movement of ambulances and medical supply vehicles, Nagrale said. The stickers, which should be six-inch circles, will also be made available at 'nakabandi' points and toll nakas for free, he said, adding that persons found misusing the stickers will be strictly prosecuted.

If you fall under any of these categories, then please fix the sticker on your vehicle, then come out on the road, he said.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai
first published: Apr 17, 2021 08:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.