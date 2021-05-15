Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination halted till May 17 over cyclone Tauktae alert

The decision was taken to avoid troubles for senior citizens and also possible crowding as the city is expected to get rains due to the cyclone

The Mumbai civic body on May 14 decided to suspend its COVID-19 vaccination drive for the next two days in view of the warning about cyclone Tauktae.

There would be no inoculation on May 15 and 16, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI that it was a precautionary measure as cyclone Tauktae is forecast to pass close to the city.

The decision was taken to avoid troubles for senior citizens and also possible crowding as the city is expected to get rains due to the cyclone, he added.

Presently, Mumbai has 260 active inoculation centres and 28,41,349 persons have received vaccine jabs including 23,924 on May 14.

BMC has also said that it was taking various precautionary measures in view of the IMD's warning that cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city during the weekend.

The civic body informed in a release that potentially dangerous tree branches are being cut, dewatering pumps are being stationed in low-lying

areas, temporary shelters would be opened if required and rescue teams would be deployed on six main `Chowpatties' (beaches).

Already 384 dangerous trees close to COVID-19 centres have been pruned.

BMC officials said they are prepared to shift around 400 patients from the ICUs of Jumbo COVID-19 facilities (field hospitals) at Dahisar and BKC to civic and state-run hospitals.

"We have kept our plan ready, but the patients will be shifted only if required," Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of BMC told PTI.

The India Meteorological Department has warned that cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to Mumbai via sea route, though it won't hit the city directly, but is likely to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the financial capital of the country.