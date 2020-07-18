App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai COVID-19 update: Recovery rate in city better than national: Data

A release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Friday said that there were 3,42,756 COVID 19 cases in the country (till Friday) and the number of of recovered patients was approximately 6.35 lakh, which was 63 percent of the reported cases.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as Mumbai's COVID-19 case count is nearing the one lakh-mark, the recovery rate of the country's financial capital is nearly 70 percent, which is seven percent more than the national average, official data has revealed.

A release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Friday said that there were 3,42,756 COVID 19 cases in the country (till Friday) and the number of of recovered patients was approximately 6.35 lakh, which was 63 percent of the reported cases.

Mumbai's recovery rate is nearly 15 percent more than that of Maharashtra, which is 55.62 percent, it said.

Close

According to the data released by Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD) on Friday, the number of active cases in Mumbai was 24,307, while 67,830 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

related news

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai stood at 50 percent around mid-June, when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched "Mission Zero" under the Rapid Action Plan to contain coronavirus transmission.

The rate improved to 57 percent on July 1 and further to around 70 percent on July 15, the PIB statement said.

According to the BMC, the number of coronavirus cases in the city on Friday rose to 98,979, while the death toll due to the pandemic reached 5,582. The city includes Dharavi, the largest slum in Asia with a population of around 6.5 lakh, which had emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the metropolis. However, it only had 102 active cases on Friday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had last week praised the efforts taken to contain the spread of the COVID- 19 in Dharavi.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also said last Saturday that 82 percent of patients in Dharavi have recovered from the infection.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 01:54 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #mumbai

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.