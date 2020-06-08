App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai COVID-19 cases go past 50,000 mark

The number of fatalities stood at 1,702, official added.

Number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 50,000-mark on Monday and reached to 50,085 with 1,311 more people testing positive for the viral infection, a Health official said.

The number of fatalities stood at 1,702, he added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 09:34 pm

