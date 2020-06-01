App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai COVID-19 cases cross 40,000 mark; 40 more die

The latest case count in the country's financial capital now stands at 40,887, it said, adding that 40 more people succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll to 1,319 in the last 24 hours.

Representative image
Representative image

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 40,000-mark on Monday, with 1,413 more people testing positive for coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The latest case count in the country's financial capital now stands at 40,887, it said, adding that 40 more people succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll to 1,319 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 193 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the tally of the recovered patients to 16,987, the BMC said.

A total of 670 new suspected patients were admitted in various COVID-19 facilities in the city in the day, it added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 09:58 pm

tags #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

