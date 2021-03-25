Mumbai court summons Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi defamation case

Alia Bhatt

A Mumbai court has summoned actor Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and two writers after a criminal defamation case was filed against them in relation to the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

India Today reported that an additional chief magistrate issued the summons on the complaint by Babu Ravji Shah who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie is reportedly based on a chapter of 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by Hussain Zaidi and actor Alia Bhatt plays the role of late Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Shah claimed the book tarnished the reputation and infringed upon the right to privacy and self-respect of his deceased mother. He had earlier filed a civil suit in a Mumbai civil court but the suit was dismissed as it was barred by limitation since the book was published in 2011 and the suit was filed only in December 2020, the report noted.

The complainant further claimed that the book isn't based on facts and defamed his family. He also complained that following the promo release of the movie, his family has faced mental agony as they faced inappropriate comments in his vicinity.

The court noted that there was enough evidence to move ahead with the case against all the accused of offences punishable under section 500, 501 and 502 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The court issued summons against all the accused to present themselves before the court on May 21.