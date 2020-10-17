172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|mumbai-court-orders-probe-against-kangana-ranaut-her-sister-for-allegedly-spreading-disharmony-5975521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai court orders probe against Kangana Ranaut, her sister for allegedly spreading religious disharmony

Casting director Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed had lodged the complaint in the court, seeking its direction for registration of an FIR under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings), 124A (sedition) against the actor and her sister Rangoli Chandel

PTI
File image
File image

A court in Mumbai has asked police to investigate the complaint lodged against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly trying to create communal tension through their tweets.

Bandra metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Y Ghule passed the order on October 16.

Casting director Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed had lodged the complaint in the court, seeking its direction for registration of an FIR under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings), 124A (sedition) against the actor and her sister, his lawyer Ravish Zamindar said.

Close

The complainant has alleged that the actor has been defaming Bollywood for the last two months by calling it a "hub of nepotism", "favouritism", etc, through her tweets and television interviews.

related news

In the complaint, he said Ranaut has tweeted "very objectionable" comments, which have not only hurt his religious sentiments, but also the feelings of many artists.

Sayyed alleged that Ranaut has been trying to divide the artists on the communal lines.

"Her sister, too, has made objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between two religious groups," the complaint said.

Upon perusal of the documents on record and the lawyer's submission, the court found that "cognisable offence" has been committed by the accused.

It then directed the police station concerned to initiate necessary action and investigation against the actor and her sister under relevant provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

"Total allegations are based upon the comments made on electronic media - Twitter and interviews - and a thorough investigation by an expert is necessary," the court said.
First Published on Oct 17, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kangana Ranaut

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.