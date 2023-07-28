Mumbai court acquits Chhota Rajan in trade union leader Datta Samant murder case

The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) on Friday asked the government to withdraw the official memorandum (OM) permitting the import of pre-owned medical devices and charged industry body FICCI of siding with MNCs and working against the interest of domestic manufacturers. In a statement, the medical devices industry body attacked the FICCI's Medical Devices Division, alleging that the body has joined hands with forces inimical to the Make in India drive of PM Narendra Modi. When contacted, FICCI Medical Devices Committee in a statement said, "FICCI dismisses the baseless allegations made by AiMeD against a 95-plus-year-old reputed organisation, the oldest apex national chamber of commerce and industry.” Irresponsible statements are not only baseless and filled with malice but also hinder the Government of India's robust mechanism of making the right policy decision in the country’s best interests, it said. FICCI Medical Devices Committee has always maintained a neutral and healthy balance of ideas to ensure that quality and advanced healthcare products become available to the poorest of the poor, it said. AiMeD alleged that FICCI is working against the interest of domestic manufacturers. Through a notification issued on June 19 this year, the government decided to allow the import of "high-end and high-value” used medical equipment other than critical care medical equipment, AiMeD stated. "Nothing could have been worse than what FICCI Medical Devices Division is doing at the behest of MNCs lobby. Much to our dismay and disappointment, FICCI Medical Devices Division is working against the interest of domestic medical devices manufacturers,” AiMeD Forum Coordinator Rajiv Nath said in a statement. It's Un-make in India' campaign amounts to bulldozing the Make in India dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added. AiMeD is an umbrella association of Indian manufacturers of medical devices including consumables, disposables, equipment, instruments, electronics, diagnostics and implants. "The decision to permit the import of pre-owned medical devices is in contravention to India's recently launched National Medical Device Policy-2023 that seeks to make our country not only Atma Nirbhar in medical devices but also the global leader,” Nath said. The OM is a regressive step that has confused the investors who have been putting up manufacturing capacity in the last few years in response to PM Modi's call for self-reliance, he added. Expressing concern over how the vested interests under the patronage of an organisation like FICCI Medical Devices Division are being encouraged to break the spine of domestic players, Nath said, "MSMEs are working day in and day out to make medical devices and equipment in India, thereby not only to strengthen the clarion call of Make in India given by PM Modi but to make healthcare affordable for all.” As per its website, AiMeD has a membership of over 300 manufacturers and additionally of over 200 associate members representing the interest of over 1,200 manufacturers. Allowing the import of pre-owned medical devices smacks of a larger conspiracy, Nath said. He said it has been brought to finish the domestic medical device industry. "The quality and affordability of healthcare is going to be a sure shot casualty for which FICCI Medical Devices Division has conspired with their MNC friends,” Nath said. Rejecting the charges, FICCI Medical Devices Committee mentioned, "The government has an inter-ministerial committee to decide that the list of high-end and high-value equipment not manufactured in the country under stringent quality restrictions should be allowed to be imported to increase access to tier II and tier III cities.” The imported refurbished equipment should be of very high quality providing precise diagnosis and treatment at affordable costs in India, FICCI said. FICCI stated that the industry body has been the flagbearer of the Government’s Make in India vision and its actions speak for itself.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here on Friday acquitted gangster Chhota Rajan in a case related to the 1997 murder of trade union leader Datta Samant for want of evidence.

There was nothing on record to prove that Rajan — whose real name is Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje — hatched the conspiracy, the court said. The gangster, however, is not likely to be released from jail anytime soon as he is facing trial in dozens of cases in various cities. Samant, who organised the 1981 textile mill workers’ strike in Mumbai, was shot dead on January 16, 1997, while travelling in his Jeep to his office in Pant Nagar in suburban Ghatkopar.

The assailants, who came on a motorbike, fired 17 rounds. The prosecution claimed that Rajan hatched the murder conspiracy. But special judge A M Patil said in the verdict on Friday that nothing was produced to prove that Rajan hatched the conspiracy. "The material witnesses have turned hostile. They do not support the case of the prosecution. The testimony of other witnesses is not sufficient to prove the charges against the accused,” the court said.

In the first phase of the trial, the judgment was pronounced in July 2000. In the case against Rajan, gangster Guru Satam and Rajan’s trusted lieutenant Rohit Verma were shown as absconding accused and their trial was separated. Rajan was arrested in October 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. Later, the CBI took over all the cases registered against him.