    Mumbai cops to try combination of punishment and counselling as mandatory seat-belt rule comes into force from Nov 1

    Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police had issued a notification saying that it will be mandatory for the driver and co-passengers to wear seat belts from November 1.

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 10:51 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Sensitising errant four-wheeler drivers and co-passengers will be the focus of the police as the rule to strap on seat belts in cars in Mumbai comes into force from November 1, a Traffic police official said on Monday.

    He said action will be taken against violators.

    "While taking action against motorists and co-passengers, our focus will be to sensitise the drivers and co-passengers found not wearing seat belts," he said.

    Traffic Police have been directed to take action against the drivers not wearing seat belts, but we will issue warnings to four-wheelers which do not have rear seat belts.

    Police will ask owners of such cars to install rear seat belts, he said.

    As per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, whosoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punished.
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 10:51 pm
