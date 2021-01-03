MARKET NEWS

Mumbai cops get self-balancing scooters for patrolling Worli seaface

The electric scooters were handed over to the police department in the presence of tourism minister Aditya Thackeray, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

PTI
January 03, 2021 / 03:31 PM IST
PTI

PTI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh flagged off self-balancing Segway scooters for police patrolling at Worli Seaface on January 2.

The electric scooters were handed over to the police department in the presence of tourism minister Aditya Thackeray, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh as well as Aditya Thackeray and Kumar also rode the scooters on this occasion.
PTI
first published: Jan 3, 2021 03:30 pm

