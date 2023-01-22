 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai civic body rejects allegation of 'scam' in setting up of jumbo COVID-19 centres

PTI
Jan 22, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged irregularities in setting up COVID-19 centres by the country's richest civic body, which is currently under an administrator as the five-year term of its elected representatives ended early last year and fresh polls are due.

File image: A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a resident during a medical campaign against COVID-19 at a slum area in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: Reuters)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said the allegation of a Rs 100 crore scam in setting up of jumbo COVID-19 centres is "baseless" as only Rs 33.13 crore has been spent on providing manpower at two such facilities in the city.

Also, the matter of verification whether the partnership deed, stamp paper for the contract with a hospital management services company is fake is concerned with the Registration and Controller of Stamps Department and does not fall under the BMC's purview.

Therefore, it is totally wrong to accuse the municipal administration in this regard, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said in a statement on Saturday.

On the issue of different dates mentioned on the stamp paper and the last page of the partnership deed, the contractor stated before an inquiry committee of the BMC that this was an "inadvertent typographical error", the statement said.

The former Lok Sabha MP had also filed a complaint at the Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai, based on which an FIR (first information report) was registered against Lifeline Hospital Management Services company and some persons for allegedly submitting fake documents to obtain contracts for COVID-19 care centres.