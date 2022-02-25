English
    Mumbai city collectorate issues special contact number, e-mail for residents stuck in Ukraine

    Russia on Thursday launched a military operation against Ukraine following weeks of high tension.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 25, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

    Mumbai City Collector Rajiv Nivatkar has appealed to the residents of the island city, who are currently stranded in Ukraine, to contact the designated number and e-mail address for assistance.

    The collector office said several residents, including the students, are stuck in Ukraine. The residents of the island city stuck in Ukraine can contact on 022-22664232 or on e-mail - mumbaicitync@gmail.com.

    Mumbai city has two districts - one is the island district and second is the suburban. The Ministry of External Affairs have also issued helpline numbers for Indians stuck in Ukraine. They are: toll-free - 1800118797; telephone - 011-23012113 / 23014105 / 23017905; fax : 011-23088124; e-mail: situationroom@mea.gov.in.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 10:26 am

