Mumbai: Central Railway suburban signal snag disrupts evening schedule

Thousands of evening rush hour commuters in Mumbai were inconvenienced after a signal failure on the slow line of Central Railway's suburban network disrupted train schedules on Tuesday, officials said.

The signal disruption took place around 7:15pm on the down slow line (moving from CST towards the suburbs) between Kalwa and Mumbra stations, said a CR official.

CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said the snag was rectified at 8:10 pm.

Railway sources said the disruption delayed trains by over 20 minutes and the cascading effect led to bunching of trains one behind the other.