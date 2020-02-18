App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai: Central Railway suburban signal snag disrupts evening schedule

The signal disruption took place around 7:15pm on the down slow line (moving from CST towards the suburbs) between Kalwa and Mumbra stations, said a CR official.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Thousands of evening rush hour commuters in Mumbai were inconvenienced after a signal failure on the slow line of Central Railway's suburban network disrupted train schedules on Tuesday, officials said.

The signal disruption took place around 7:15pm on the down slow line (moving from CST towards the suburbs) between Kalwa and Mumbra stations, said a CR official.

CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said the snag was rectified at 8:10 pm.

Close
Railway sources said the disruption delayed trains by over 20 minutes and the cascading effect led to bunching of trains one behind the other.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 09:38 pm

tags #Central Railway #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #mumbai

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.