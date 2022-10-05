English
    Mumbai car crash on Bandra-Worli sea link leaves five dead, 13 injured

    The accident took place around 3 am between pole numbers 76 and 78 on the south-bound stretch of the sea link bridge, which connects Bandra in western suburbs to Worli in south Mumbai

    Moneycontrol News
    October 05, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

    Five people were killed after a speeding car rammed into an accident site on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai in early morning on October 5.

    The accident took place around 3 am between pole numbers 76 and 78 on the south-bound stretch of the sea link bridge, which connects Bandra in western suburbs to Worli in south Mumbai, PTI reported.

    A car initially hit a divider on the bridge and an ambulance was rushed to the spot for assistance. The occupants of two other cars also halted their vehicles to provide help, they said.

    At that time, another car coming from behind rammed into three stationary cars and the ambulance, a senior police official told the news agency.

    Thirteen people, including a woman and a Sea Link employee, were injured and five of them were later declared dead during treatment, he said. Six of the injured were undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

    Prime minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the bereaved families. “Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery," the PMO tweeted.

    (Inputs from agencies)
    Tags: #Bandra-Worli Sea Link #mumbai
    first published: Oct 5, 2022 10:42 am
