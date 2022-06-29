English
    Mumbai building collapse: Case of culpable homicide filed against some flat owners

    In connection with the collapse of a building in the suburb of Kurla that left 19 people dead and 15 injured, Mumbai police have filed a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against some unit owners and others, an official said on Wednesday.

    PTI
    June 29, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
    NDRF officers were present on the site for search and rescue operations from 1 am on June 28. (Picture credits: NDRF)

    Mumbai police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against some flat owners and others in connection with the collapse of a building in suburban Kurla that killed 19 persons and injured 15 others, an official said on Wednesday. The incident had occurred around Monday midnight in the ground-plus three-storey building at Naik Nagar Co-operative Housing Society, he said.

    Although the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had declared the building as dangerous to live, some flat owners, including Rajni Rathod, Kishore Chavan, Balkrishna Rathod and Dilip Vishwas rented the flats to tenants, he said adding that they were booked. Accordingly, an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) was registered against these flat owners and others at Nehrunagar police station, he said.
