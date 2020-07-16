App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai building collapse: A portion of building at Fort caves in

The search and rescue operation is underway at the area and four fire tenders are present at the spot.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

A portion of Bhanushali building at Fort in South Mumbai collapsed on July 16, news agency ANI has reported.

The search and rescue operation is underway at the area. Eight fire engines, some rescue vehicles and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The rescue team is trying to ascertain if anyone was trapped under the debris, a civic official told news agency PTI.

Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai South Arvind Sawant told ANI, "I have heard that repair work was underway at the building. The families still in the building will be evacuated."

Meanwhile, Mumbai's municipal body BMC has said that the building was vacated by MHADA (Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority) and repair work was in progress; yet some people were still resided in it.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 06:11 pm

tags #India #mumbai

