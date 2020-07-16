Mumbai building collapse: A portion of building at Fort caves in

A portion of Bhanushali building at Fort in South Mumbai collapsed on July 16, news agency ANI has reported.

The search and rescue operation is underway at the area. Eight fire engines, some rescue vehicles and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The rescue team is trying to ascertain if anyone was trapped under the debris, a civic official told news agency PTI.

Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai South Arvind Sawant told ANI, "I have heard that repair work was underway at the building. The families still in the building will be evacuated."



Mumbai: Portion of Bhanushali building at Fort, collapses; search operation underway, 4 fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/kl98crCp2m

— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Mumbai's municipal body BMC has said that the building was vacated by MHADA (Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority) and repair work was in progress; yet some people were still resided in it.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates