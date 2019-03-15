Mumbai bridge collapse: What has happened so far

The foot overbridge (FOB) connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station to the opposite pavement that flanks the Times of India building collapsed on Thursday evening.

Six people died in the incident while 34 got injured.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased. He also announced that Rs 50,000 would be given to each of the injured as compensation and the state would also provide for their treatment.

Two of the deceased were employees of GT Hospital, where 10 casualties are receiving treatment, while others have been shifted to St George Hospital.

A National Disaster Relief Force team initially suspected that 10-12 persons may be trapped under the debris, Mumbai Police said all were rescued.

The bridge collapsed around 7.30 pm, the peak evening hour that sees the highest footfall. The incident affected traffic in the area and commuters were asked to take alternate routes.

The FOB was built in 1984 and connected CST platform 1 to BT Lane. Minor repairs were carried out on the bridge six months ago during a safety audit, and it was declared 'fit for use'. Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, in 2016, the northern end of the bridge was beautified, but not repaired. At the time of the accident, too, the FOB was undergoing repair work but was still in use.

Soon after the accident, blame game ensued between concerned authorities. While the Railway Ministry said the FOB was under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai junked the claim.

State BJP minister Vinod Tawde said both the authorities will have to probe the incident. He said the concerned authorities will probe the bridge wasn't closed until work was done.