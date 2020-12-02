Mumbai-bound flight bookings drop 20% after Maharashtra makes COVID-19 test mandatory

From November 25, RT-PCR tests have been made mandatory for incoming air travellers from Delhi, Gujarat Rajasthan and Goa amid rising COVID-19 cases.
Airlines have reported a drop in bookings on Mumbai routes days after Maharashtra government made RT-PCR tests mandatory for passengers coming from four states -- Delhi, Gujarat Rajasthan and Goa. Passenger bookings have reportedly dropped around 20 percent on Goa-Mumbai, Delhi-Mumbai and other routes.
Bookings for travel to Mumbai from Delhi, Ahmedabad and Goa fell 15-20 percent and there have been some last-minute cancellations with the introduction of the new rule, Business Standard reported, citing a senior executive of a private airline.
According to the report, seat occupancy on flights to Mumbai declined after November 25. While Goa-Mumbai flights were registering 95-100 percent loads in mid-November, it fell below 60 percent twice in the last few days, it said.
The fall in occupancy was, however, not steep and could be attributed to a natural decline in traffic after the festive season. "It is not unusual to see a drop in loads two weeks after Diwali. None of the airlines is cancelling flights to Mumbai," a source told the newspaper.
From November 25, RT-PCR tests have been made mandatory for incoming air travellers from Delhi, Gujarat Rajasthan and Goa amid rising COVID-19 cases. Only airline crew and defence personnel have been exempted from mandatory tests.
Passengers travelling by road and rail are also screened and subject to a rapid antigen test.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri has expressed confidence that passenger traffic would reach pre-COVID levels by January 2021.
Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola also last week said that almost 65 percent of the domestic traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels, and with reopening of more and more business and trade activities, the domestic traffic may return to normal level in the next 2-3 months.
According to DGCA data, released on November 19, domestic traffic declined 57 percent year-on-year
in October amid the pandemic, despite a 33 percent increase sequentially over September. Domestic flights had resumed on May 25, after they had been suspended in end-March owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.