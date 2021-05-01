Mumbai: BMC to carry out token COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 at 5 centres today

A man walks with his bicycle in front of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) during a weekend lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, Maharashtra on April 10, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will carry out token COVID-19 vaccination for people above the age of 18 years on May 1.

These centres are Nair Hospital, the BKC jumbo COVID centre, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital and Rajawadi hospital.

Only those with prior appointment will be able to visit these centres after 10.00 am. A total of 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be administered across these five centres in the 18-44 age group.

Only those in the 18-44 age group will be vaccinated on May 1-2. Those above 45 years will be vaccinated when more doses are available.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

As of April 30, Mumbai had reported 6.44 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started. While 5.66 lakh had recovered, more than 13,000 had died due to the infectious disease. A total of 64,018 cases remained active in the financial hub – including 1,454 critical cases.

As many as 24.28 lakh people in Mumbai had been administered at least one dose of the vaccine until April 29.