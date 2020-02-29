App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 29, 2020 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai: BMC set to ban single-use plastic from May 1

In a statement, the BMC urged citizens, traders and hawkers to not use the prohibited plastic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Aiming to make Mumbai free of single-use plastic by May 1 this year in line with the Maharashtra government's announcement for the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on February 29 said it will take strict action against those using such plastic.

In a statement, the BMC urged citizens, traders and hawkers to not use the prohibited plastic.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray had, on February 28, announced in the Legislative Council that the state will be made free of single-use plastic items by May 1 this year.

Close

The BMC said it had seized 86,000 kg plastic and recovered Rs 4.65 crore in fines since June 2018.

related news

The civic body's statement said Rs 5000 will be the fine if one is found using the prohibited plastic for the first time, while it will be Rs 10,000 if one is caught for a second time.

Anyone caught for a third time will have to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 and can also be jailed for three months, it said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Feb 29, 2020 08:51 pm

tags #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #environment #India #single-use plastic

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.