App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 09:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai: BMC asks private doctors to keep clinics open

The BMC directive, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, comes amid complaints that several private clinics, pathology labs and medical shops etc are closed, possibly due to the fear of infection.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday asked doctors to keep their clinics open and refer patients showing novel coronavirus symptoms to dedicated civic hospitals after taking necessary precaution.

The BMC directive, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, comes amid complaints that several private clinics, pathology labs and medical shops etc are closed, possibly due to the fear of infection.

A BMC release said doctors should send patients having COVID-19 symptoms like cough, cold and fever to the dedicated civic body hospitals.

Close

It also asked these doctors to not allow patients having cough and cold to enter their clinics.

The release said the civic body would start 'fever clinics' in all wards and citizens can visit for cough, cold and fever.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 09:05 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.