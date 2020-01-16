App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai-Bhubaneswar express derails in Cuttack, at least 20 injured

At least 20 people have been injured and that no casualty has been reported so far. More details awaited

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At least 20 people were injured after Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Express had derailed near the Nergundi railway station in Cuttack, Odisha, reports suggest.

News agency ANI has quoted Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Coast Railway as saying that 20 people have been injured and that no casualty has been reported so far.

Eight coaches of the train have been derailed.

Fire personnel and ambulances are at the spot. Rescue operations have been reportedly affected by foggy conditions, reports suggest.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 08:59 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Odisha

