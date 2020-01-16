Mumbai-Bhubaneswar express derails in Cuttack, at least 20 injured

At least 20 people have been injured and that no casualty has been reported so far. More details awaited
At least 20 people were injured after Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Express had derailed near the Nergundi railway station in Cuttack, Odisha, reports suggest.
News agency ANI has quoted Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Coast Railway as saying that 20 people have been injured and that no casualty has been reported so far.
Eight coaches of the train have been derailed.
Fire personnel and ambulances are at the spot. Rescue operations have been reportedly affected by foggy conditions, reports suggest.
