Mumbai: BEST, railways to ply late night services on New Year's Eve

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and zonal railways have announced special late night services on New Year's Eve, officials here said.

While the BEST plans to operate 20 extra buses on seven routes connecting the city's seafronts to railway stations, the Western and Central railways will ply eight and four services respectively on Tuesday night.

The WR will ply eight services after midnight between Churchgate and Virar stations, and CR will operate four -- two between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan and two between CSTM-Panvel on Harbour line.

Apart from local trains, the BEST will ply 20 buses from 10 pm onwards on the routes that connect partying hubs including Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai creek, with railway stations and distant suburbs, he said.