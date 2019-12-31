App
India
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 06:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai: BEST, railways to ply late night services on New Year's Eve

While the BEST plans to operate 20 extra buses on seven routes connecting the city's seafronts to railway stations, the Western and Central railways will ply eight and four services respectively on Tuesday night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and zonal railways have announced special late night services on New Year's Eve, officials here said.

The WR will ply eight services after midnight between Churchgate and Virar stations, and CR will operate four -- two between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan and two between CSTM-Panvel on Harbour line.

Apart from local trains, the BEST will ply 20 buses from 10 pm onwards on the routes that connect partying hubs including Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai creek, with railway stations and distant suburbs, he said.

For the convenience of commuters, the transport undertaking has instructed depot managers to run the buses with proper destination boards, while supervisory staff will be deputed at CSMT and Churchgate station, the BEST spokesperson said.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #BEST #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #mumbai

