Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell seized 777 kg drugs worth more than Rs 25 crore, arrested 97 so far this year

On June 15 2023, Anti-Narcotics cell Mumbai busted interstate gang smuggling CBCS bottles and arrested two (ANI)

The Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized 777 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 25 crore so far this year and arrested 97 persons in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

Of these arrested accused, 38 were prime offenders from whom drugs worth Rs 19.11 crore were seized, he said.

The seizure of mephedrone alone was worth Rs 15.93 crore, while the rest of the substances included syrup bottles, LSD, hydroponic weed, charas and heroin, he said.

The banned substances were seized from different parts of the city, including Bandra, Mahim, BKC and Byculla, the official said.

"As many as 97 people were arrested by the agency in 56 cases, and 777 kg of drugs worth Rs 25.40 crore were seized from them so far this year," he added.

The investigation into these cases revealed that the accused had links to drug suppliers from Gujarat, Bihar, Hyderabad, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, the official said.

The arrested accused included eight African nationals, he added.