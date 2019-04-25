App
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai: An electoral battleground for many political stalwarts

There have also been surprises like when firebrand trade union leader George Fernandes trounced Congress heavyweight S K Patil from the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency in 1967.

From Dalit icon Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to noted Communist leader Sripad Dange, many a political stalwart have tried their luck in parliamentary elections from Mumbai.

There have also been surprises like when firebrand trade union leader George Fernandes trounced Congress heavyweight S K Patil from the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency in 1967.

Before delimitation in 2008, the city district had three Lok Sabha constituencies - Mumbai South, South Central and North Central.

Mumbai district was divided into Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburb in 1990.

In 1952, Mumbai's parliamentary constituencies were Mumbai South, Mumbai North and Mumbai Suburbs. While in 1957, there were Mumbai City South, Mumbai Central and Mumbai North.

In 1962, the Lok Sabha seats were Mumbai City South, Mumbai City South Central and Mumbai City North Central (SC).

Ambedkar, who was the law minister in the Jawaharlal Nehru government formed after independence, contested as the candidate of the Scheduled Caste Federation (SCF) from Mumbai North in 1952.

However, the chief Constitution-maker was defeated by Congress candidate Narayan Kajrolkar. Kajrolkar had bagged 1,38,137 votes, while Ambedkar polled 1,23,576 votes.

In 1957, Defence Minister V K Krishna Menon of the Congress won from Mumbai North.

While Dange, a founding member of the Communist Party of India (CPI), was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mumbai Central in 1957, Fernandes emerged as a "giant killer" in 1967 by defeating Congress's Patil from Mumbai South.

Another interesting feature is that in 1971, Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi contested from Mumbai North Central but lost to R D Bhandare of the Congress.

In 1984, Joshi, who later went on to become the first Shiv Sena Chief Minister of Maharashtra, unsuccessfully contested as the BJP nominee against Sharad Dighe of the Congress from Mumbai North Central.

Another top Sena leader, Wamanrao Mahadik, had contested on a BJP ticket from Mumbai South Central in 1984.

Communist and socialist leaders have left their deep imprint on the political landscape of the financial capital of the country, which was once home to a large number of textile mills.

Communist stalwart Ahilya Rangnekar was elected from Mumbai North Central in 1977 and Pramila Dandavate, the wife of former Union minister Madhu Dandavate, had made it to the Lok Sabha from the same constituency in 1980.

In 1984, trade unionist Datta Samant was elected to the Lower House of Parliament from Mumbai South-Central as an independent.

The metropolis now has half a dozen Lok Sabha seats - Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South - which go to the polls on April 29.
