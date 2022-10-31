English
    Mumbai airport opens renovated terminal for business jets

    Spread over 753.26 square feet, the refurbished terminal at the country’s second busiest airport in the financial capital can handle over 50 passengers per hour.

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST
    The Mumbai International Airport. (Representational image)

    Adani group-run Mumbai International Airport on Monday announced the opening of its renovated general aviation terminal exclusively for business jets from November 1.


    Spread over 753.26 square feet, the refurbished terminal at the country’s second busiest airport in the financial capital can handle over 50 passengers per hour.


    The revamped terminal offers facilities such as advance booking of the meeting and conference room with audio and video aids, expansive lounges with butler service and round-the-clock staff-on-call, among others, the private airport operator said.


    The terminal handles on average 2,400 fliers per month through 750 domestic and international flights on average per month, a Mumbai International Airport spokesperson said. On a daily basis, it sees some 80 fliers arriving or departing with 25 flights on an average, he said.


    In the first seven months of 2022, the airport handled 6,081 passengers at the general aviation terminal, according to Mumbai Airport.

    The terminal has been built with an aim to support the movement and processing of passengers flying through chartered flights from the airport, it said, adding that it offers processing area with customs and immigration and immediate access to private jet aircraft stands from the terminal.

    PTI
    Tags: #business jet #Mumbai Airport
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 06:23 pm
