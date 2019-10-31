App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai airport main runway to be partially shut from November 4 to March 28

In a release, MIAL said that due to prolonged monsoon in Mumbai, the runway re-carpeting work has been postponed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The main runway of the Mumbai international airport will remain closed for eight hours everyday, except Sundays and select days, from November 4 to March 28, 2020 for carrying out re-carpeting work. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is the country's second busiest aerodrome and has two runways.

The aerodrome operator -- GVK Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) -- on Thursday said the runway 'RWY 09/27' would be open for operations on Sundays as well as on select days, including Christmas and New Year.

The runway would also be open for operations throughout the day on January 15, February 19 and 21, March 10 and 25 on account of public holidays and festivals.

Close

In a release, MIAL said that due to prolonged monsoon in Mumbai, the runway re-carpeting work has been postponed.

related news

"As per the revised date, RWY 09/27 will not be available for aircraft operations from November 4, 2019 up to March 28, 2020, 6 days of the week, from Mondays to Saturdays between 09:30 hours IST to 17:30 hours IST, due to major rehabilitation and re-carpeting work.

"However, during the closure of RWY 09/27, RWY 14/32 will be available for aircraft operations," the release said.

Earlier, the repair work of the runway was to start from November 1.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #GVK Mumbai International Airport Ltd #India #mumbai

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.