MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Mumbai airport introduces express COVID-19 testing facility, gives results in 13 minutes

"A total of 400 express tests have been carried out at the airport till December 28, which include passengers who had connecting flights to destinations outside Maharashtra," CSMIA said.

PTI
December 29, 2020 / 06:45 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

The city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday said it has introduced a new 24X7 COVID-19 testing facility, which gives test results in flat 13 minutes at a cost of Rs 4,500.

"Since its launch on December 15, CSMIA has witnessed an average of 30-35 such tests per day," CSMIA said in a release.

"A total of 400 express tests have been carried out at the airport till December 28, which include passengers who had connecting flights to destinations outside Maharashtra," it said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"In compliance with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) standards, CSMIA is the first airport to adopt the express test method by Abbott 'ID Now, which is aimed at providing arriving passengers with quick and accurate diagnosis," CSMIA said in the release.

Close

Related stories

The round-the-clock testing facility option is available for all international arriving passengers at the airport at a cost of Rs 4,500, CSMIA said.

The rapid molecular testing technology by Abbott is a tool to help fight the pandemic by allowing fast, highly sensitive and accurate diagnosis, the private airport operator said.

The test reduces the wait time for reports and provides early detection of the virus in time for passengers to take necessary measures to prevent disease transmission, thereby, creating a safer environment for travellers and airport staff, it said.

Passengers can also opt for a regular RT-PCR test which takes around 6-8 hours for the result, CSMIA added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport #Health #India #mumbai
first published: Dec 29, 2020 06:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.