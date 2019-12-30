Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express tickets to cost as much as airfares

Mumbai: The Tejas Express before it was flagged off for Goa, at CS Terminus in Mumbai on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI5_22_2017_000220B)

Tickets for the IRCTC-run Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, which will start running from January 19, 2020, will cost as much as airfares. While the train is reportedly abounds with state-of-the-art amenities to provide optimum comfort to passengers, it comes at a cost.

According to a Mint report, tickets for the chair car and executive chair car seats will cost between Rs 1700 and Rs 2700. The fares will be dynamic, just like airfares, and would increase by 1.1 to 1.5 times if the demand is high, depending on the prevailing rail, bus, and flight fares at the time.

A seat in Shatabdi Express to travel the same distance costs Rs 1800, while that in the luxurious Anubhuti coach costs Rs 2000.

The fare of the super-specialty train, which will operate six days a week, will also depend on the date and time of travel. For instance, during festivals like Christmas and Diwali, the ticket price will definitely rise.

Unlike other train tickets that can be bought 120 days in advance, the window to buy tickets for the Tejas Express will only be 60 days.

Moreover, no passenger shall get tickets at discounted rates except children below five years of age; however, their names will not appear on the chart. Full ticket prices will have to be paid for children aged above five, and they will be given a seat too.

Interestingly, no tatkal quota (last moment reservations) or premium tatkal quota is available for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express. Six seats in the executive class will be reserved for foreign tourists. They will also enjoy a quota of 12 seats in the chair car.

Ticket cancellation and refund rates will mostly be as per the rules of the Indian Railways, with a few exceptions here and there. For instance, if a wait-list ticket is cancelled 4 hours before the scheduled departure of Tejas, a clerkage of Rs 25/- will be deducted from the refunded balance. Indian Railways deducts Rs 65 from passengers for the same.

In an added benefit, IRCTC will be providing rail travel insurance of up to Rs 25 Lakh, to all passengers free of cost. This complimentary service will insure passengers against household theft/robbery during that time period.

IRCTC will additionally pay Rs 100 as compensation to each passenger every time the train delayed by more than one hour and Rs 250 if it is delayed by more than two hours.