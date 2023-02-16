Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Godrej & Boyce to move SC as Bombay High Court dismisses land acquisition plea

Godrej & Boyce has decided to move Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court dismissed its plea challenging the acquisition proceedings initiated by the Maharashtra government and the NHSRCL in suburban Vikhroli for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The apex court will hear the plea by Godrej & Boyce against land acquisition on February 24. Importantly, the SC has ordered the Maharashtra Government to refrain from any possession of land till that date.

The Maharashtra government and the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) had claimed the company was delaying the entire project which was of public importance.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and M M Sathaye on Thursday said the project was one-of-its-kind and collective public interest would prevail over private interests. The Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited had filed a petition challenging an order of September 15, 2022 passed by the Maharashtra government awarding compensation to it for land acquisition for the bullet train project.

It had termed the land acquisition proceedings initiated by the state government as "unlawful" and claimed there were "multiple and patent illegalities" in the same. The Bombay HC, however, said it has not found any illegality in the compensation or proceedings initiated by the authorities.

