Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Godrej & Boyce to move SC as Bombay High Court dismisses land acquisition plea

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

The apex court will hear the plea by Godrej & Boyce against land acquisition on February 24. Importantly, the SC has ordered the Maharashtra Government to refrain from any possession of land till that date.

Godrej & Boyce has decided to move Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court dismissed its plea challenging the acquisition proceedings initiated by the Maharashtra government and the NHSRCL in suburban Vikhroli for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The Maharashtra government and the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) had claimed the company was delaying the entire project which was of public importance.

