PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Mumbai, adjoining areas receive light showers

The showers also brought down temperatures as local residents woke up to a cool and cloudy morning.

PTI
Dec 11, 2020 / 12:22 PM IST

Formation of a low pressure area in the Arabian Sea brought light showers in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on early Friday morning.

The showers also brought down temperatures as local residents woke up to a cool and cloudy morning.

A low pressure area has developed over the south east Arabian Sea and the adjoining south west area of the sea. This brought clouds and humidity, resulting in light showers over the region.

"Along with Mumbai, adjoining Palghar and Thane districts also witnessed light showers, said an IMD official.

North Konkan, including Raigad district, recorded some drizzles during the same period. The present situation may continue for the next couple of days, he said.

Close
Mumbai had recorded seasons lowest minimum temperature last week, signalling beginning of winter, but the mercury may not drop further due to formation of the low pressure area in the Arabian Sea, the official said.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Weather
first published: Dec 11, 2020 10:07 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.