App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai adds 791 new cases of coronavirus; 20 more die

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 791 new cases of coronavirus took the tally to 14,355, whereas the toll reached 528 with 20 more deaths.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Exactly two months after the first case of coronavirus was found in Mumbai, the count stood at 14,355 on Monday with the addition of 791 new infections, while the death toll rose to 528, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 791 new cases of coronavirus took the tally to 14,355, whereas the toll reached 528 with 20 more deaths.

The BMC said so far 3,110 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals, including 106 on Monday.

Close

The civic body also informed that 567 new suspected patients of COVID-19 have been admitted at various hospitals in the past 24 hours.

related news

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 10:25 pm

tags #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Saudi Arabia triples taxes, cuts $26 billion in costs amid coronavirus pandemic

Saudi Arabia triples taxes, cuts $26 billion in costs amid coronavirus pandemic

Liquidity a big challenge, expect economic recovery to take 2-3 quarters: Ajay Piramal

Liquidity a big challenge, expect economic recovery to take 2-3 quarters: Ajay Piramal

Rape-accused in Tihar jail tested for COVID-19 after complainant tests positive

Rape-accused in Tihar jail tested for COVID-19 after complainant tests positive

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.