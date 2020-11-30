Mumbai adds 646 new COVID-19 cases; 19 die

Mumbai on November 30 reported 646 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,83,460, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The number of new cases has been dropping over the last five days, with the city recording 940 infections on Sunday, after adding more than 1,000 cases for four days in a row between November 25 to 28.

With 19 more patients succumbing to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll has mounted to 10,810, it said.

A total of 775 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 2,56,635, the civic body said. The BMC stated 2,200 duplicate and outstation cases were removed from the tally of active cases during the reconciliation process.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Over 18.96 lakh samples have been tested so far in the city.

Mumbai's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 200-day mark to 207 days while the average growth rate fell below 0.35 per cent, the BMC said. Last week, the average doubling rate of cases had fallen to 195 days while the average growth had risen to 0.35 per cent.