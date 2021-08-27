Mumbai adds 364 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths: BMC

PTI

Mumbai reported 364 new COVID-19 cases and five fresh fatalities on Friday, while 214 patients recovered from the infection, a senior civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said with these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 7,42,765, while the death toll jumped to 15,968.

On the third consecutive day, Mumbai reported over 300 COVID-19 cases.

However, it witnessed a marginal dip in the daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Thursday, when the city had recorded 397 cases, this month's highest, and seven deaths.

The financial capital of the country had reported 343 cases on Wednesday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The marginal dip in the daily COVID-19 cases could be because of a drop in number of tests.

As many as 35,870 coronavirus tests were carried out in the metropolis in the last 24 hours as compared to 41,628 on Thursday, the official said.

The cumulative total of COVID-19 tests has jumped to 90,96,293. With the discharge of 214 patients from hospitals during the day, the tally of recovered patients rose to 7,21,471, he said.

Mumbai is left with 2,880 active cases, while its COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent, he said.

The case doubling rate decreased to 1,725 days from over 2,000 days a few days back.

Also, the number of sealed buildings increased to 31 from around 20 last week, indicating an upward trend in coronavirus infections in apartments.

However, slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) remained free of containment zones for the 13th day in a row.

The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five people test positive for coronavirus there.

According to the official, the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between August 20 and August 26 was 0.04 per cent, unchanged from the week before that.

This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths in a day at 90 were registered on May 1.