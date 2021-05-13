Mumbai adds 1,946 new COVID-19 cases on May 13, positivity rate now 6.3%



#CoronavirusUpdates

13th May, 6:00pm

Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 1,946 Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 2,037

Total Recovered Pts. - 6,29,410

Overall Recovery Rate - 92% Total Active Pts. - 38,649 Doubling Rate - 189 Days

Growth Rate (6 May - 12 May) - 0.36%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 13, 2021

Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai on May 13 added 1,946 new COVID-19 cases, recording a slight dip in fresh infections as against 2,116 COVID-19 cases added on May 12. As many as 68 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the disease on May 13 as against 66 coronavirus deaths recorded in Mumbai yesterday.

However, this slight dip in the number of daily COVID-19 cases reported by Mumbai could be due to lesser testing as around 30.8K coronavirus tests were conducted in the city in the past 24 hours as against the 33.5k tests conducted on May 12. Mumbai’s coronavirus positivity rate continues to be 6.3 percent. The doubling rate of infections currently is 189 days, with a growth rate of 0.36 percent between May 6 and May 12.

On May 13, 2,037 COVID-19 patients had recovered and were discharged from hospitals as against 4,293 recoveries reported on May 12. The overall recovery rate of Mumbai stands at 92 percent, with a total of 6,29,410 patients recovering from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic.