Mumbai adds 1,946 new COVID-19 cases on May 13, positivity rate now 6.3%

As many as 68 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the disease on May 13 as against 66 coronavirus deaths recorded in Mumbai yesterday.

Moneycontrol News
May 13, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST

Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai on May 13 added 1,946 new COVID-19 cases, recording a slight dip in fresh infections as against 2,116 COVID-19 cases added on May 12. As many as 68 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the disease on May 13 as against 66 coronavirus deaths recorded in Mumbai yesterday.

However, this slight dip in the number of daily COVID-19 cases reported by Mumbai could be due to lesser testing as around 30.8K coronavirus tests were conducted in the city in the past 24 hours as against the 33.5k tests conducted on May 12. Mumbai’s coronavirus positivity rate continues to be 6.3 percent. The doubling rate of infections currently is 189 days, with a growth rate of 0.36 percent between May 6 and May 12.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

On May 13, 2,037 COVID-19 patients had recovered and were discharged from hospitals as against 4,293 recoveries reported on May 12. The overall recovery rate of Mumbai stands at 92 percent, with a total of 6,29,410 patients recovering from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
TAGS: #coronavirus #mumbai
first published: May 13, 2021 07:56 pm

