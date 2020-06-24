Mumbai adds 1,144 new COVID-19 cases; 38 die, 2,434 recover

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, 2,434 people were discharged from city hospitals in the past 24 hours - the second highest in June - following their recovery from the infection.
With 1,144 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Mumbai increased to 69,625 on Wednesday, while 38 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 3,962, the city civic body said.
According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, 2,434 people were discharged from city hospitals in the past 24 hours - the second highest in June - following their recovery from the infection.
With this, the number of recovered patients increased to 37,010, the release said.
According to the BMC, the city has 28,653 active COVID-19 cases, while 847 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals.
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!