you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai adds 1,144 new COVID-19 cases; 38 die, 2,434 recover

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, 2,434 people were discharged from city hospitals in the past 24 hours - the second highest in June - following their recovery from the infection.

PTI

With 1,144 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Mumbai increased to 69,625 on Wednesday, while 38 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 3,962, the city civic body said.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, 2,434 people were discharged from city hospitals in the past 24 hours - the second highest in June - following their recovery from the infection.

With this, the number of recovered patients increased to 37,010, the release said.

According to the BMC, the city has 28,653 active COVID-19 cases, while 847 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals.

The civic body claimed that the recovery rate in the city is 53 per cent, while the case doubling rate has improved to 39 days.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:50 pm

tags #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

