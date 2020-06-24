Mumbai adds 1,144 new COVID-19 cases; 38 die, 2,434 recover

With 1,144 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Mumbai increased to 69,625 on Wednesday, while 38 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 3,962, the city civic body said.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, 2,434 people were discharged from city hospitals in the past 24 hours - the second highest in June - following their recovery from the infection.

With this, the number of recovered patients increased to 37,010, the release said.

According to the BMC, the city has 28,653 active COVID-19 cases, while 847 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The civic body claimed that the recovery rate in the city is 53 per cent, while the case doubling rate has improved to 39 days.