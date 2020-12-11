PlusFinancial Times
Mumbai: 500 teams to be deployed to administer COVID-19 vaccine

The first to get inoculated will be health workers followed by frontline workers, people above the age of 50 and those suffering from co-morbidities, it said in a release.

PTI
Dec 11, 2020 / 08:52 PM IST
COVID-19 vaccine (representative image)

At least 500 teams of five trained personnel each will be deployed for administering the COVID-19 vaccine in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on December 11.

The announcement was made by additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani in the first meeting of the city task force for vaccine distribution at the BMC headquarters on Friday, the release said.

The Maharashtra government last month formed a task force to manage the distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state. A task force was also set up at the city level. The selected beneficiaries of the vaccine will receive a message on their registered mobile numbers, Kakani, who heads the task force, said.

The process of setting up committees at the regional level to oversee vaccination will also be completed soon, he said. As of Thursday, the COVID-19 caseload in Mumbai stood at 2,88,689, which includes 10,948 deaths.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
#Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #mumbai
first published: Dec 11, 2020 08:35 pm

