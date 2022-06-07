 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai: 50 traffic police chowkies to initiate action against helmetless pillion riders from June 9

Moneycontrol News
Jun 07, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST

The Mumbai traffic police had recently issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders as well and warned of action against those who violate the rule.

At least 50 traffic police chowkies in Mumbai will initiate strict action against two-wheeler riders and those riding pillion for helmetless travel starting Thursday (June 9), an official said on Tuesday.

''From Thursday onwards, two-wheeler riders and those riding pillion will face action if they are without helmets. We will suspend their licence for three months and impose a fine of Rs 500 on them. All the 50 traffic chowkies have been asked to take strict action against violators," deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Raktilak Roshan said.

The traffic police will also issue challans and ask people to follow the law, he said.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Monday urged Mumbaikars to follow the rule regarding helmets and warned of strict action against violators.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: Jun 7, 2022 02:50 pm
