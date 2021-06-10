Mumbai: 11, including 8 children, dead after building collapses in Malad, rescue work underway

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh, who visited the incident site, attributed the building collapse to heavy rains that lashed the city. Image: ANI

At least 11 people, including 8 children, died and 7 were injured after a residential building collapsed in Mumbai. Fire brigade and other agencies immediately rushed to the spot and started a search and rescue operation.

Heavy rains lashed the city and suburbs since early morning on June 9, causing water-logging at many places and disrupting local train services.

The residential structure located in Malad West area of Mumbai collapsed at around 11 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, adding that residents from 3 nearby dilapidated buildings were evacuated after the incident.



Maharashtra: Search and rescue operation continues in New Collector compound, Malad West of Mumbai, where residential structures collapsed last night. 11 people died, 7 injured.

Three of the deceased, aged 8, 9 and 13, were identified so far, while the eight other victims were yet to be identified, a BMC official told PTI. Seven others were injured and the condition of one of them was critical, he said.

"It's an unfortunate incident. It was a G+2 building that fell on another building. 18 people have been rescued, of whom 11 died," said Dilip Sawant, Additional CP, Mumbai.

Police will carry out a proper investigation and take further action, he added.

Meanwhile, state minister Aslam Shaikh, who visited the incident site, attributed the building collapse to heavy rains that lashed the city.

"Buildings have collapsed due to rain. Rescue operation is underway. Injured people have been shifted to the hospital," he said, as quoted by ANI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places there.

The first rains of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai caused water-logging in various parts of the city, prompting the traffic police to shut four subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads.

The heavy downpour also disrupted local train services, which are running only for personnel engaged in health and other essential services, and are out of bound for general commuters in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to IMD Mumbai, the city notched record rain for a day in June -- 280.2 mm in the suburbs and 123 mm in the city -- in the past 24 hours, with the maximum downpour during the day since 8 a.m.