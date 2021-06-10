MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Mumbai: 11, including 8 children, dead after building collapses in Malad, rescue work underway

Building collapse in Mumbai: The residential structure located in Malad West area of Mumbai collapsed at around 11 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Moneycontrol News
June 10, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST
Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh, who visited the incident site, attributed the building collapse to heavy rains that lashed the city. Image: ANI

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh, who visited the incident site, attributed the building collapse to heavy rains that lashed the city. Image: ANI


At least 11 people, including 8 children, died and 7 were injured after a residential building collapsed in Mumbai. Fire brigade and other agencies immediately rushed to the spot and started a search and rescue operation.

Heavy rains lashed the city and suburbs since early morning on June 9, causing water-logging at many places and disrupting local train services.

The residential structure located in Malad West area of Mumbai collapsed at around 11 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, adding that residents from 3 nearby dilapidated buildings were evacuated after the incident.

Read | Mumbai Rains: Monsoon hits city; waterlogging disrupts local train, bus services

Close

Related stories

Three of the deceased, aged 8, 9 and 13, were identified so far, while the eight other victims were yet to be identified, a BMC official told PTI. Seven others were injured and the condition of one of them was critical, he said.

"It's an unfortunate incident. It was a G+2 building that fell on another building. 18 people have been rescued, of whom 11 died," said Dilip Sawant, Additional CP, Mumbai.

Police will carry out a proper investigation and take further action, he added.

Meanwhile, state minister Aslam Shaikh, who visited the incident site, attributed the building collapse to heavy rains that lashed the city.

"Buildings have collapsed due to rain. Rescue operation is underway. Injured people have been shifted to the hospital," he said, as quoted by ANI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places there.

The first rains of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai caused water-logging in various parts of the city, prompting the traffic police to shut four subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads.

The heavy downpour also disrupted local train services, which are running only for personnel engaged in health and other essential services, and are out of bound for general commuters in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to IMD Mumbai, the city notched record rain for a day in June -- 280.2 mm in the suburbs and 123 mm in the city -- in the past 24 hours, with the maximum downpour during the day since 8 a.m.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BMC #India #mumbai
first published: Jun 10, 2021 08:35 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey