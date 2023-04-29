 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai: 25% fare concession on Metro 2A and 7 for senior citizens, divyang persons and students from May 1

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde called the move a gift to Mumbaikars from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), which operates and maintains Metro Lines 2A and 7, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). (Representative Image)

Citizens aged above 65 years, divyang (disabled) persons and students up to Class 12 can avail of a 25 per cent concession in the fares of Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 from May 1, celebrated as Maharashtra Day, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday.

A statement issued by the CM's office said that the benefit will be extended to thousands of holders of the National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai One). The discount will be given on Mumbai One passes for 45 or 60 trips, it said.

Shinde called the move a gift to Mumbaikars from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), which operates and maintains Metro Lines 2A and 7, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Metro 2A (yellow line) connects Dahisar E and DN Nagar in Andheri West, while line 7 runs between Andheri E and Dahisar E (red line).