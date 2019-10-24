Mumba Devi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Mumba Devi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mumba Devi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Mumba Devi constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Mumba Devi is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai City district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 46.37% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 37.02% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Amin Patel won this seat by a margin of 8513 votes, which was 7.72% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 110234 votes.Amin Patel won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 16639 votes. INC polled 96718 votes, 46.82% of the total votes polled.
