Mumba Devi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Mumba Devi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mumba Devi is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai City district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 46.37% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 37.02% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Amin Patel won this seat by a margin of 8513 votes, which was 7.72% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 110234 votes.