Mulund Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Mulund Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mulund is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 57.46% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 49.56% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sardar Tara Singh won this seat by a margin of 65307 votes, which was 38.11% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 171355 votes.