Multiplexes in TL warned against sale of packaged food above

Multiplexes and cinema theatres in the state were today directed not to sell packaged items such as water bottles and cool drinks above maximum retail price (MRP), from August 1 onwards.

According to Legal Metrology department, selling packaged goods at prices more than MRP was illegal and violation of rules would result in penalty and imprisonment.

The department will carry out special raids and checks in Hyderabad and across the state from August 2, the Controller for Legal Metrology Department Akun Sabharwal told reporters.

In the wake of several complaints on cinema halls and Multiplexes selling food items and beverages more than MRP, Sabharwal today conducted a review meeting on MRP violation and implementation of new guidelines to be followed from August 1.

The department also decided to take strict action against cinema halls to control sale of food items at higher prices and special orders have been issued to make transactions on specified rates only, he said.

Every business or service or entertainment intended for consumers should be legal and authorised. If any consumer faces loss Theatre owners will be held responsible and serious action would be taken, he added. According to the Legal Metrology Department Act, manufacturers should print product name, address, manufacturing date, expiry date, weight and MRP with customer care number on the packaged item.

On August second and third special raids will conducted on theaters and multiplexes in Greater Hyderabad to check the implementation of Legal Metrology rules and on August 4 and 5 state-wide checks will be made, Sabharwal said adding single rate policy should be implemented.

Rate should be same in theatres also as are in open market. First violation will result in booking of case and attract Rs 25,000 penalty, whereas the second time Rs 50,000 fine would be slapped. If rules are flouted for third time, Rs 1 lakh penalty and imprisonment ranging from 6 months to one year will be awarded, Sabharwal added.