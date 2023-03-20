 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Multilingual, inclusive Internet must for bringing on board next 1 billion users: Experts

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

Two global organisations The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and the Universal Acceptance Steering Group (UASG) have been working to make the Internet more unified that supports a broad range of languages and scripts, they said.

(Representative image)

The next one billion Internet users are likely to come from countries that speak and write in languages other than English, putting in focus the need to develop a more inclusive and multilingual online space for individuals and organisations, experts said.

The first major step of this objective is the Universal Acceptance of Internet (commonly referred to as 'UA').

"It is a technical requirement that ensures all valid domain names and e-mail addresses can be used by all Internet-enabled applications, devices, and systems," UA Ambassador Sushanta Sinha told PTI.