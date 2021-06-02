Multi-agency team now in Dominica to bring back Mehul Choksi: Reports

The team will attend a Dominica court's hearing of Mehul Choksi's deportation on June 2

A multi-agency team from India is in Dominica to bring back fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi to the country, if his deportation is cleared, media reports suggest.

The team will attend a Dominica court's hearing of Mehul Choksi's deportation on June 2, PTI reported.

NDTV reported that two members each from the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are part of "Mission Choksi".

Sharada Raut, the CBI's chief of Banking Frauds, Mumbai is a part of the team as the officer in charge of investigating the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud.

Choksi, accused in the PNB loan fraud, had fled from India to Antigua in 2018 after the news of the scam emerged, and has been living there since.

Meanwhile, Lennox Linton, Leader of the Opposition - Dominica House of Assembly, said that some officials from India had arrived in Dominica via business jet on May 28 while some more officials arrived on June 1, ANI reported. Linton said the officials would be helping with the case in the court.

“I think it was the Antigua PM who said these Indian officials who've come in recent days will be presenting or providing evidence to govt team here, that Choksi is fugitive from justice...overall team of 8 officials from India (sic),” Linton said.

Last week, he went missing in Antigua, where he is a citizen, and was later detained by police in Dominica for "illegal entry".

His lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen looking like Antiguan and India, PTI reported.