Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mulayam Singh Yadav tests COVID positive

"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," it said.

PTI
File image
File image

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party tweeted on October 14.

First Published on Oct 14, 2020 10:06 pm

