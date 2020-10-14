Mulayam Singh Yadav tests COVID positive

"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," it said.
PTI
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party tweeted on October 14.
"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," it said.
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 10:06 pm