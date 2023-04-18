 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mukul Roy 'untraceable' since Monday evening, claims son

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 06:09 AM IST

The former railway minister's son Subhragshu told PTI that his father was "untraceable" and "missing" since late Monday evening.

The family members of senior TMC leader Mukul Roy have claimed he is "untraceable" since late Monday evening.

The former railway minister's son Subhragshu told PTI that his father was "untraceable" and "missing" since late Monday evening.

"Till now I am unable to contact my father. He is untraceable," Subhragshu, a TMC leader, said.

Roy's close aides said he was scheduled to fly to Delhi Monday evening.